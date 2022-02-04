Human Rights Defender tasks inquiry into alleged child abuse case at Yerevan kindergarten

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan tasked his staffers of the Children’s Rights Protection Department to visit the kindergarten in Yerevan where an alleged child abuse took place.

Tatoyan’s office said the staffers held meetings with the administration and staff of the kindergarten.

Comprehensive specialized discussions were held with Yerevan City Hall.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office maintains contact with the child’s parent.

A criminal case is opened by law enforcement agencies, the Human Rights Defender’s Office said.

Highlighting the need to protect the child’s dignity and rights, Tatoyan’s office urged to refrain from “publishing any kind of data which could potentially enable to identify the child,” – an apparent reference to the police’s statement which included the parent’s allegations that her child could’ve been a victim of ethnically motivated abuse and mentioned the ethnicity.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office said they will continue to follow the developments in the case.