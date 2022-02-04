LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 February:
The price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $3035.00, copper price down by 0.91% to $9755.00, lead price down by 0.98% to $2219.00, nickel price down by 0.02% to $22750.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $43100.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $3612.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:33 Human Rights Defender tasks inquiry into alleged child abuse case at Yerevan kindergarten
- 08:55 European Stocks down - 03-02-22
- 08:54 US stocks down - 03-02-22
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-02-22
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 03-02-22
- 08:51 Oil Prices Up - 03-02-22
- 02.03-21:25 Andrey Klimov considers the supply of weapons by Turkey to Ukraine a provocation
- 02.03-20:47 The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia, Turkey will take place on February 24 in Vienna
- 02.03-20:19 De-miners of the Russian peacekeeping forces neutralize 67 explosive objects found in Martakert
- 02.03-19:37 Production of Turkish Bayraktar UAVs will be expanded in Ukraine
- 02.03-18:50 The delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia visits Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and Police Troops
- 02.03-17:59 PM Pashinyan receives Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg
- 02.03-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-02-22
- 02.03-17:42 Asian Stocks - 03-02-22
- 02.03-17:14 Armenian FM comments on demarcation and creation of security mechanisms on border
- 02.03-16:37 Patriarch Sahak II welcomes re-launch of Yerevan-Istanbul flights
- 02.03-16:27 Armenian government approves signing economic cooperation agreement with Slovakia
- 02.03-16:16 Noubar Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan call for uniting efforts to advance science in Armenia
- 02.03-15:50 Armenian government ratifies readmission agreement signed with Belarus
- 02.03-14:44 Yerevan citizen found guilty in first ever “grave insult” verdict
- 02.03-14:39 Armenian-Austrian business forum launched in Yerevan
- 02.03-14:23 Armenia registered highest economic growth, lowest inflation within EAEU – Economy Minister
- 02.03-13:40 Turkish nationals own real estate in Armenia, but nothing of “strategic importance” – Economy Minister
- 02.03-13:23 PM’s advisor says meeting with Russian Deputy PM and railway executive was productive
- 02.03-12:58 Pashinyan says they are very close to record first results of unblocking of regional communications
15:49, 01.28.2022
3625 views Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders
10:24, 01.31.2022
2563 views “Dragon Reaper” – Young engineer, winner of 100 Ideas for Armenia, works on drone-killing air defense system
17:48, 01.28.2022
1733 views Azerbaijani forces open several irregular shots from positions of north-eastern section of border – Armenia MoD
14:20, 01.28.2022
1621 views Azerbaijan hasn’t clarified yet which part from Armenia’s proposals is acceptable for it – FM Mirzoyan
13:11, 01.29.2022
1565 views Russian citizens residing in DPR, LPR can join Russian Armed Forces