LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $3035.00, copper price down by 0.91% to $9755.00, lead price down by 0.98% to $2219.00, nickel price down by 0.02% to $22750.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $43100.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $3612.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.