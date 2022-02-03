Andrey Klimov considers the supply of weapons by Turkey to Ukraine a provocation

YEREVAN, 3 FEBRUARY, ARMENPESS. Turkey's supply of weapons to Ukraine is a provocation in the current difficult geopolitical situation, and Ankara can not but understand it, ARMENPRESS reports, Andrei Klimov, Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"In this situation, the supply of weapons to Ukraine is a provocation in itself. They can't but understand that in Ankara, but they do iy anyway, which is painful," Klimov said.

The senator stressed that Turkey's motives are understandable: on the one hand, Ankara is trying to solve its financial problems, remind about itself, promote its weapons.

"Besides, Turkey wants to be a part of this big game," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement to expand production of Turkish Bayraktar drones in the country.