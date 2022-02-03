The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia, Turkey will take place on February 24 in Vienna

YEREVAN, 3 FEBRUARY, ARMENPESS. The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the normalisation process between the two countries will take place on February 24 in Vienna. As reported by Armenpress, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan represents Armenia, while former Ambassador of Turkey to the USA Serdar Kılıç represents Turkey. The first meeting had taken place on January 14 in Moscow.