De-miners of the Russian peacekeeping forces neutralize 67 explosive objects found in Martakert

YEREVAN, 3 FEBRUARY, ARMENPESS. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping mission continue the work aimed at neutralization of the territories from explosive objects to ensure the safety of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Telegram channel of peacekeepers of the Russian Federation, the de-miners of the peacekeeping forces neutralized 67 explosive objects found in the region of Martakert.

The discovered explosive objects were neutralized with the preservation of all necessary safety measures. 








