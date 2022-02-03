The delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia visits Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and Police Troops

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri, who is in Armenia on a working visit, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial accompanied by the Chief of the Police of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan and members of the Police Board on February 3 and laid flowers and paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

On the same day, the delegation led by Vakhtang Gomelauri visited the Police Troops. They got acquianted with the armament of the military units of the police troops, special means, armored vehicles, service vehicles, etc.