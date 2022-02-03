Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-02-22

YEREVAN, 3 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 482.30 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.06 drams to 544.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.33 drams to 653.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 46.19 drams to 27967.94 drams. Silver price down by 1.72 drams to 353.23 drams. Platinum price down by 100.41 drams to 16080.04 drams.