Armenian government approves signing economic cooperation agreement with Slovakia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved today the proposal to sign an economic cooperation agreement with Slovakia.

The draft decision says that the agreement allows to develop and deepen the long-term economic relations between the two countries in areas such as industry, tourism, energy, agriculture and foreign economy, small and medium enterprises, transport and infrastructure, environment protection, information and communication technologies, digitization, etc.

“The signing of the agreement will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, the creation of favorable conditions for the expansion of economic ties, the increase of business activeness and the use of the potential existing in the field of economic partnership”, the draft decision says.

The agreement also envisages creating a joint working group and is in accordance with the main directions and goals of the foreign economic policy adopted by Armenia.