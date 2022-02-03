Armenia registered highest economic growth, lowest inflation within EAEU – Economy Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. During the Cabinet meeting today, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan presented the economic activity and inflation figures of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stating that Armenia has registered the highest economic growth and the lowest inflation within the Union.

“The economic activity growth in Russia has been 4.4-4.5%, and the inflation – 8.4-8.5%, the economic activity growth in Belarus has been 3.3% and the inflation -10%, in Kazakhstan - 3.5% and 8.4% respective, in Kyrgyzstan – 3.6% and 11.2%, whereas in Armenia the economic activity growth has been 5.8% and the inflation – 7.7%. We have the highest economic growth and the lowest inflation within the countries of the Union. And this is important to highlight that we managed to have positive results in both cases within the Union”, he said.

President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan stated that inflation is an international problem, and the figures mentioned by Minister Kerobyan prove that there is quite a high level of inflation not only in developing but also in developed countries.

In turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that in 2019 food prices increased globally, meanwhile Armenia was among those countries where the prices of food products declined that time.