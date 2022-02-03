“Huge potential for partnership” – Austrian companies interested in working with Armenian businesses

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. As part of the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg’s visit to Armenia, the 8th session of the Armenian-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Commercial-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation took place in Yerevan, where the future directions of cooperation in various sectors were outlined.

A protocol was signed by the Co-Chairs of the commission, the Deputy Minister of Economy Raphael Gevorgyan from Armenia and the Director-General for Economic Affairs, Innovation and International Policy at the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs Florian Frauscher from Austria.

“New prospects are opening for Armenian-Austrian bilateral cooperation,” said Gevorgyan. “The office of the Austrian Development Agency opened in Armenia, which means that bigger projects will be implemented in bilateral cooperation. Right now the main circle of cooperation is in agriculture, but we have goals to expand the directions.”

Florian Frauscher also noted that there is big potential to develop the practical ties in numerous areas. One of these areas, according to Frauscher, is renewable energy. He said that Austrian companies are mostly interested in agriculture, industry and digitization.

“I think Austrian and Armenian companies can work together in this area. There are many other areas with big potential. A large Austrian delegation has arrived here with us, and I see huge potential for partnership,” Frauscher said.