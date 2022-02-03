Armenian parliament to elect president in March

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament will elect a new president in March, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

The ruling Civil Contract Party nominated Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan for the post.

“I hope that until the election of president, which will take place in March, Mr. Khachaturyan will continue fully fulfilling his duties as Minister of High-Tech Industry,” Pashinyan said.