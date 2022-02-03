Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Nearly 4400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 4388 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 379,266.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia said that 5 people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 8065.

2359 patients recovered (total 343,714).

9595 tests were administered (total 2,754,131).

The number of active cases reached 25,944.

 








