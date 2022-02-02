Pentagon does not rule out sending US troops to Ukraine

YEREVAN, 2 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Pentagon has not ruled out the possibility that additional US forces in Europe could be sent to Ukraine to assist in the evacuation, ARMENPRESS reports Pentagon representative John Kirby said during a briefing on February 2.

Asked if US forces could support a possible evacuation, Kirby said: "Our forces are ready to carry out various missions, they will be ready to fulfill various responsibilities."

He stressed that the US military will not take part in military operations in Ukraine. However, he declined to give further details on the mission of the US forces and the exact schedule for sending them to Europe.