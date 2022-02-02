FM Mirzoyan presents Armenia’s “red lines” in signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Clarification of the parameters of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, development of that agreement and its subsequent signing can take place through the political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict or as a result of it, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference, answering the question of an Austrian journalist about the “red lines” of the Armenian side in the issue of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

In response to the question, the Foreign Minister first of all stressed the fact that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is unresolved, emphasizing that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the international format that was created, endowed with the sole and exclusive mandate to find a political settlement to Naorno Karabakh conflict, and as long as the settlement is not reached, the sides should continue talks in that format.

"I repeat, the way to find a political settlement or one of its results is to clarify the parameters of a comprehensive peace agreement, to develop that agreement and, consequently, to sign it. I also want to say here that it is very important to remember the principles that this Co-chairs have developed over the years, and one of those principles is the rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, in particular, the right to self-determination. And another of those principles, for example, is the non-use of force, which, unfortunately, we saw in 2020 was grossly violated, and now not only Armenia, Azerbaijan, not only the people of Nagorno Karabakh, but the whole world must decide whether non-use of force remains a fundamental principle in the world, or states can allow the use of force to decide the most important issues, the fate of peoples, because if the rule is violated for one, it probably opens the door for others to follow that path," Ararat Mirzoyan said.