PM Pashinyan back to work after COVID-19 self-isolation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left self-isolation and is already back to work, his office said.

The Prime Minister’s Office had said on January 26 that Pashinyan tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the national guidelines the recommended period of isolation for fully vaccinated people is 7 days.








