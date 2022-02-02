PM Pashinyan back to work after COVID-19 self-isolation
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left self-isolation and is already back to work, his office said.
The Prime Minister’s Office had said on January 26 that Pashinyan tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the national guidelines the recommended period of isolation for fully vaccinated people is 7 days.
- 17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-02-22
- 17:16 Asian Stocks up - 02-02-22
- 16:48 PM Pashinyan back to work after COVID-19 self-isolation
- 16:09 Office of Austrian Development Agency to open in Yerevan, Armenia
- 15:41 Armenia-Turkey normalization to be “big step for entire region” – Austrian FM
- 15:36 Armenian, Russian deputy PMs discuss prospects of restoring transportation communications in South Caucasus
- 15:04 Beijing Winter Olympics: One Team Armenia athlete, two delegation members opt out after positive COVID-19 test
- 14:16 Armenian Foreign Ministry still vague over participation at 2022 Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 13:25 Austrian FM supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format
- 13:20 Austrian FM honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 12:11 Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan, Erdogan’s chief advisor discuss normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations
- 11:56 Armenian, Austrian FMs hold private meeting in Yerevan
- 11:27 Opposition has no final decision yet over nominating candidate for President of Armenia
- 11:14 Armenia reports 3956 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:08 Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly
- 10:06 2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing
- 09:41 European Stocks up - 01-02-22
- 09:39 US stocks up - 01-02-22
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-02-22
- 09:29 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-02-22
- 09:27 Oil Prices - 01-02-22
- 02.01-21:39 Moscow’s security concerns have been ignored - Vladimir Putin
- 02.01-20:37 United States urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine border
- 02.01-19:52 UK expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, normalization process between Armenia and Turkey
- 02.01-19:47 Russia has not yet given US its reaction to American response on security, says Kremlin - TASS
15:49, 01.28.2022
3551 views Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders
10:24, 01.31.2022
2311 views “Dragon Reaper” – Young engineer, winner of 100 Ideas for Armenia, works on drone-killing air defense system
17:48, 01.28.2022
1644 views Azerbaijani forces open several irregular shots from positions of north-eastern section of border – Armenia MoD
14:20, 01.28.2022
1584 views Azerbaijan hasn’t clarified yet which part from Armenia’s proposals is acceptable for it – FM Mirzoyan
20:16, 01.26.2022
1489 views Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Luxembourg emphasize need for comprehensive and lasting settlement of NK conflict