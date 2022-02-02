Office of Austrian Development Agency to open in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Austrian Development Agency will open in Yerevan on the sidelines of the current visit of Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg in Armenia, Armenpress correspondent reports.

During a press conference today, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said that the visit of his Austrian counterpart to Armenia is taking place on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the press conference, Alexander Schallenberg in turn said that this is already the second visit of the Austrian Foreign Minister to Armenia in the past 12 months, which, he said, shows the importance of the bilateral relations.

“I am happy to note that over these past 30 years numerous joint programs have been implemented, there is a serious experience of political, economic, cultural dialogue and cooperation. Of course, we have not yet utilized that whole potential that exists in the relations of our countries, and I have great hopes that this visit will contribute to moving forward on this direction and passing to the next stage of our relations”, the Armenian FM said.

In terms of boosting the bilateral ties, the Armenian FM highlighted the contacts between the business communities of Armenia and Austria. He praised the fact that together with Mr Schallenberg, a serious Austrian business delegation has also arrived in Armenia to attend the opening of the Armenian-Austrian business forum on February 3.