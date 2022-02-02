Armenian, Russian deputy PMs discuss prospects of restoring transportation communications in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

He already met with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Mr Grigoryan’s Office said.

The meeting was also attended by the General Director of the Russian Railways OJSC Oleg Belozyorov and Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.

The sides discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Russian bilateral relations, including the commercial cooperation. Both emphasized the key role of the Russian Railways for Armenia’s economy and discussed a number of issues relating to the further development of the cooperation with the company within the framework of a concession agreement.

The meeting also touched upon the issues on the agenda of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group, as well as the prospects of unblocking the transportation communications in the South Caucasian region.