Beijing Winter Olympics: One Team Armenia athlete, two delegation members opt out after positive COVID-19 test

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. One athlete and two members of the Armenian Olympic delegation tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their planned departure to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Armenian Ski Federation President Gagik Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS that the members of the delegation were getting tested as required, for three consecutive days before departure.

Sargsyan, alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan and coach Arsen Nersisyan tested positive.

“We are therefore deprived from the Olympics,” Sargsyan said. “Even if a few days later we test negative we won’t be able to reach Beijing because there’s an issue of flights. Olympic teams fly charter flights and the last flight was on January 31. We’ve asked the National Olympic Committee of Armenia to somehow send our alpine skier to Beijing, whose first performance was scheduled for February 12,” Sargsyan said.

Other members of Team Armenia - skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and Angelina Muradyan and coaches Artur Mikayelyan and Alla Mikayelyan are already in Beijing.