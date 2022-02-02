Armenian Foreign Ministry still vague over participation at 2022 Antalya Diplomacy Forum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs still has no decision whether or not Armenia will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, the Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said when asked by a reporter at a joint press conference with visiting Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg.

However, Mirzoyan underscored that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is not a bilateral format event and it shouldn’t be viewed in the context of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

“Indeed, me and Ruben Rubinyan received an invitation to participate at the Antalya event. By the way, we discussed the event with Mr. Schallenberg today. The Armenian foreign ministry doesn’t have a decision in this regard so far, the issue is under discussion. But it is important to underscore that it’s not a bilateral visit and it shouldn’t be viewed in the context of bilateral relations. This is an international diplomatic event which Armenia could decide to take part in. I won’t see any problem, moreover I think that even if we were to connect it with the Armenia-Turkey dialogue the event would convey nothing but positive tones,” FM Mirzoyan said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on January 20 that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum which is scheduled to take place March 11-13, 2022 in Antalya.