Austrian FM supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg discussed the bilateral relations and the regional, international developments during their private meeting in Yerevan.

The Armenian FM shared his information about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the Armenian-Turkish dialogue with his Austrian counterpart.

“I must praise the fact that Mr Schallenberg , definitely, welcomes and supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and the efforts of the Co-Chairs aimed at the settlement of the still unresolved Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as expresses his support to the solution of all existing humanitarian problems, such as the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war and the preservation of and access to the cultural monuments”, the Armenian FM told reporters today.

The Austrian FM arrived in Armenia on a working visit on February 2. He is scheduled to meet also with Armenia’s Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament.