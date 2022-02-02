Austrian FM honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg and his delegation visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute said.

Director of the Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan introduced the guests on the history of the creation of the Memorial.

The Armenian and Austrian Foreign Ministers laid wreaths at the Memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame, by paying tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence.