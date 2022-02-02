Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan, Erdogan’s chief advisor discuss normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, held a telephone conversation on February 1, discussing also the current process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey, the NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

According to the statement, Jake Sullivan and also Ibrahim Kalin “discussed regional issues, including efforts by Turkey and Armenia to normalize relations”.








