Armenian, Austrian FMs hold private meeting in Yerevan
11:56, 2 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The tête-à-tête meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg was held in Yerevan today, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on social media.
The spokesperson added that the conversation of the two FMs will be followed by the meeting in enlarged format.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version