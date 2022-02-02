Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The first friendly match between Armenia and Israel Futsal national teams took place in Beer Sheva on February 1.

Armenia beat Israel 9:2.

Goalscorers: Rozenski, 7, Vitinho, 13, Melkonian, 15, 31, Khromykh, 18, Nevedrov, 23, Mashumyan, 29, 36, Melikyan, 33 (Armenia), Barel, 14, 26 (Israel).

The teams will have another friendly match on February 2, the FFA said.