LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.10% to $3049.00, copper price up by 1.28% to $9661.00, lead price down by 1.49% to $2241.00, nickel price up by 1.79% to $22750.00, tin price up by 2.56% to $43050.00, zinc price down by 1.07% to $3606.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.