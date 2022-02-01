Austrian FM’s upcoming Armenia visit aimed at boosting bilateral ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia February 2-3 to further develop, enhance and intensify the bilateral relations between Armenia and Austria.

“The Armenian-Austrian relations underwent significant progress in the recent years,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of FM Schallenberg’s visit. “Austria, as a EU-member, is of key importance for Armenia. The strengthening of cooperation between the two countries is important also in terms of partnership in multilateral formats. Austria is one of the few countries whose government provided grants for over four years to improve the condition of the Syrian-Armenians in Armenia. The rich bilateral Armenian-Austrian agenda includes partnership in trade-economic, educational areas, cooperation in the parliamentary level, support programs, sector of development of specialized skills based on firm legal-contractual framework.”

Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Austria were established on January 24, 1992.