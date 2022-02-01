Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-22

YEREVAN, 1 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 483.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.74 drams to 544.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.28 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.22 drams to 652.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 144.84 drams to 27900.03 drams. Silver price up by 0.36 drams to 349.6 drams. Platinum price up by 314.63 drams to 15882.93 drams.