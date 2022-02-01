Various specialists from Armenia and abroad present new ideas for design of statue of Jesus Christ

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Various specialists from Armenia and abroad continue presenting new ideas with new solutions for the design of the statue of Jesus Christ to be built in Armenia.

The author of the initiative, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan said in an interview to the Kentron TV that he is getting acquainted in all details with each work. During the shooting he got acquainted with the design by sculptor Armen Samvelyan.

The statue proposed by him has several components – there is a separate area for candle lighting inside, and a museum is planned to open at the top. The statues of 12 apostles will be erected in the territory of the complex. Tsarukyan said the statue must be 33-meter high.

Tsarukyan said he wants to discuss the interesting ideas with the public, stating that this is a competition of mind, idea.

“I have said that it first of all must be acceptable by the majority of the people. There have been many suggestions, everyone will submit their works on February 20, and we will select the best one. After that we will discuss the place where the complex will be installed”, he said.

A tender has been announced in Armenia for the construction of a statue of Jesus Christ. The tender is initiated by the family of Gagik Tsarukyan.