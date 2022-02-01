UK’s Johnson sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Pashinyan’s Office said.

“Dear Prime Minister,

On 20 January, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Armenia marked 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate the importance that the United Kingdom attaches to this relationship.

Over the last 30 years the United Kingdom and the Republic of Armenia have worked together to develop an important partnership. On this significant anniversary I want to reiterate the United Kingdom’s support for Armenia’s efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity through international engagement and commitment to low carbon principles. At the COP26 Summit, Armenia made a valued contribution to the global fight against climate change, and the UK remains ready to help you achieve those ambitions.

The United Kingdom is, and will continue to be, a partner for the Republic of Armenia. I look forward to the continued development of our partnership in the years ahead”, reads the message of the Prime Minister of the UK.