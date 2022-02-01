Austrian FM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will arrive in Armenia on a working visit on February 2, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

On February 2 the meeting of the Armenian and Austrian Foreign Ministers will be held at the Armenian MFA.

The Austrian FM will also meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament.

On the same day the Austrian FM, together with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, will take part in the official opening ceremony of the Austrian Development Agency.