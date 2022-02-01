Alen Simonyan meets with presidential staff

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who assumed today the duties of the President of the Republic, met with the President’s Office at the Presidential Palace.

Alen Simonyan highlighted the further normal operation of the presidential institute, expecting that before the election of the new President, the Presidential Office will continue fulfilling its duties with responsibility.

After the meeting Alen Simonyan toured the Presidential residence, got acquainted with the activity of the staff, the Presidential Office said.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation on January 23.

Alen Simonyan will temporarily carry out the duties of the President of the Republic until the election of the new President.