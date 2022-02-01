Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed for the United States on February 1, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.
In the USA, the Catholicos of All Armenians will meet with the philanthropists of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the ongoing programs.
