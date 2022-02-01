Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8.0%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 9.5%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 6.5%.

 








