Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25%
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8.0%, the Central Bank said in a press release.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 9.5%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 6.5%.
- 13:02 Parliamentary factions of Artsakh put into circulation bill relating to occupied territories
- 12:54 President of Artsakh visits several communities of Martakert region
- 12:47 Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA
- 12:28 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25%
- 11:52 Artsakh reports 33 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:06 3127 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past day
- 10:49 Electricity price increases in Armenia by average of 4,7 drams starting February 1, 2022
- 10:47 Hakob Arshakyan to temporarily fulfill duties of Speaker of Parliament
- 10:31 Armen Sarkissian’s resignation takes effect, Speaker of Parliament becomes Acting President
- 10:23 Armenia attaches great importance to intensification of friendly relations with China – PM Pashinyan
- 10:05 TUMO Center in Stepanakert to get a new boost following 2020 war
- 09:52 Biden planning to visit Japan in late May - report
- 09:47 Masdar, Bigger and Better, and Armenia, Charting a New Course: Partners for a Better Future?
- 08:52 European Stocks - 31-01-22
- 08:50 US stocks up - 31-01-22
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-01-22
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-01-22
- 08:46 Oil Prices - 31-01-22
- 01.31-21:42 Armenia, Germany celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- 01.31-21:16 Armenia, UAE sign memorandum of intent at Expo 2020 Dubai
- 01.31-20:59 Syria’s Assad highlights need of establishing objective dialogues between Arab countries
- 01.31-20:15 Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19
- 01.31-20:10 UN Security Council convenes meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis
- 01.31-19:51 Armenian products to be displayed at 2022 Prodexpo in Moscow
- 01.31-19:30 Armenia, Canada celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
15:49, 01.28.2022
3339 views Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders
11:54, 01.25.2022
1898 views Armenia ranked 58th with 49 scores in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2021
13:49, 01.25.2022
1673 views Allegations of President Sarkissian violating citizenship requirement under investigation
20:16, 01.26.2022
1453 views Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Luxembourg emphasize need for comprehensive and lasting settlement of NK conflict
17:48, 01.28.2022
1438 views Azerbaijani forces open several irregular shots from positions of north-eastern section of border – Armenia MoD