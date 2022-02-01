Artsakh reports 33 daily COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 33 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 31.

Currently, 23 infected people are hospitalized, 3 are in critical condition and 15 in serious condition. The other cases receive treatment at home.

The ministry once again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks.