3127 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past day
11:06, 1 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 3127 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 370,922.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 74 in a day, bringing the total to 336,079.
The death toll has risen to 8056 (3 death cases in past day).
7890 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 31.
The number of active cases is 25,250.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version