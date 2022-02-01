Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

3127 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past day

3127 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 3127 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 370,922.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 74 in a day, bringing the total to 336,079.

The death toll has risen to 8056 (3 death cases in past day).

7890 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 31. 

The number of active cases is 25,250.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]