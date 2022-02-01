Hakob Arshakyan to temporarily fulfill duties of Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan will temporarily fulfill the duties of the Speaker of Parliament, the Parliament’s press service said.

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is now the Acting President of the Republic as President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation took effect on February 1.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation on January 23.

Alen Simonyan will temporarily carry out the duties of the President of the Republic until the election of the new President.