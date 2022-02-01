Armen Sarkissian’s resignation takes effect, Speaker of Parliament becomes Acting President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President Armen Sarkissian terminated. Thus, Alen Simonyan assumed the powers of the President of the Republic.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation on January 23.

Alen Simonyan will temporarily carry out the duties of the President of the Republic until the election of the new President.