Armenia, Germany celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Germany are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On this occasion the foreign ministry of Armenia shared a post on Twitter, which says: “On this day 30 years ago Armenia and Germany established diplomatic relations, continuously evolving and expanding close cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest. We are keen to further promote our friendly relations based on common values and historic ties”.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Republic of Germany were established on January 31,1992.

Germany is a key partner for Armenia both in bilateral relations and in the formats of multilateral cooperation, such as within the frames of the UN, OSCE, etc.

43 agreements and contracts, 5 protocols, 9 memorandums have been signed and two joint statements have been adopted by Armenia and Germany during the past 30 years.