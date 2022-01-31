UN Security Council convenes meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations Security Council convened a meeting today to discuss the current situation around Ukraine, TASS reports.

The United States has asked the UN for holding a meeting over the Ukrainian crisis, which was approved by the Security Council in a voting. 10 countries voted in favor of, only Russia and China voted against. 3 countries abstained. A minimum of nine votes were needed to proceed with a meeting.