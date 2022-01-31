Armenian products to be displayed at 2022 Prodexpo in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-made goods will be displayed at Prodexpo international exhibition for food and beverages in Moscow, Russia.

The exhibition will be held from February 7 to 11.

For this purpose, Armenia’s deputy minister of economy Arman Khojoyan and head of the department of development of industry at the ministry Armen Yeganyan will depart for Moscow to attend the event.

The Armenian production will be presented in one pavilion.

Prodexpo is a major international show of food and drinks in Russia and Eastern Europe.