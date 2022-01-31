Armenia, Canada celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. On January 31, Armenia and Canada celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. These three decades have been marked by the establishment of a strong political dialogue between the two countries with mutually beneficial and effective cooperation, warm and friendly relations. The unique role of the Armenian community is significant in the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries and peoples, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Despite the geographical distance, Armenia and Canada are united by strong ties and common approaches based on the common values of democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law. The official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Canada in 2004 was a clear demonstration of the primacy of those principles and the restoration of justice.

The official visit of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to Armenia in 2018 was prominent, which gave a new quality to the Armenian-Canadian bilateral cooperation. The special mission established by the Government of Canada to support the democratic development of Armenia is intended to be a key tool in achieving above mentioned goals.

Inter-parliamentary dialogue and Parliamentary diplomacy have a notable place in Armenian-Canadian bilateral relations. We appreciate Canada's support for the capacity building of the Armenian Parliament.

Armenia is ready to further strengthen the Armenian-Canadian bilateral relations, raising it to a qualitatively new level”, the statement says.