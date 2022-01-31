Commission for constitutional reforms created in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on the creation of a commission for constitutional reforms, his Office said.

The decree was signed based on the necessity to improve the balance of authorities of the power branches and raise the efficiency of public administration, the Office said.

The commission’s individual staff has been approved by the decree.

According to the decree, the commission was tasked to present within three months to the President the concept of constitutional reforms of the Republic.