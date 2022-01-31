Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-01-22

YEREVAN, 31 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 482.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.69 drams to 539.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.23 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.20 drams to 649.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 729.55 drams to 27755.19 drams. Silver price down by 20.95 drams to 349.24 drams. Platinum price down by 753.46 drams to 15568.3 drams.