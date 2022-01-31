Armenia shortens COVID-19 recommended isolation period

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government made changes in the COVID-19 response measures, shortening the recommended self-isolation time from 14 days to 7 days for vaccinated people and 10 days for unvaccinated people starting the day of an administered PCR test.

The self-isolation period for the unvaccinated can be shortened down to 7 days in case of producing a negative PCR test result.

The Armenian government cited similar changes globally, such as the United States CDC which recommends 5 days of isolation, and a number of European countries.

At the same time, the government made changes in the regulations at the airport, allowing visitors to enter the arrival hall by maintaining safety guidelines.

The decision will take effect February 1.