Economic activity index growth 5,8% in 2021 Jan.-Dec.

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Economic activity index growth comprised 5,8% in January-December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the Statistical Committee.

The Statistical Committee issued the following growth indicators for the reporting period:

Services: +7,8%

Trade turnover: + 7,5%

Construction: +7,4%

Industrial output: + 3,3%

However, a 1,1% drop was recorded in agriculture.

In 2021 December alone the economic activity indicator grew 24,1% against November, and 9,9% against 2020 December.

Consumer price index grew 7,2%.