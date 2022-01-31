Economic activity index growth 5,8% in 2021 Jan.-Dec.
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Economic activity index growth comprised 5,8% in January-December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the Statistical Committee.
The Statistical Committee issued the following growth indicators for the reporting period:
Services: +7,8%
Trade turnover: + 7,5%
Construction: +7,4%
Industrial output: + 3,3%
However, a 1,1% drop was recorded in agriculture.
In 2021 December alone the economic activity indicator grew 24,1% against November, and 9,9% against 2020 December.
Consumer price index grew 7,2%.
