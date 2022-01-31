COVID-19: Nearly 1400 new cases, 7 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. 1362 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 367,795, the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia reported.

4673 tests were administered (total 2,726,988).

286 people recovered (total 336,005).

7 patients died, raising the total death toll of COVID-19 to 8053.

The number of active cases reached 22,202.