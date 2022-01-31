842,213 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia – Ministry of Healthcare
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. 842,213 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, according to latest updates issued by the Ministry of Healthcare.
190,036 others have so far received only the first shot.
Another 8951 people received the booster shot.
