842,213 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia – Ministry of Healthcare

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. 842,213 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, according to latest updates issued by the Ministry of Healthcare.

190,036 others have so far received only the first shot.

Another 8951 people received the booster shot.








