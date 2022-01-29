Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Army Day events held in military bases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ceremonial celebrations were held at military bases on the occasion of Army Day.

A number of servicemembers were awarded by their command on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the military's establishment, the defense ministry said.

Candle-light vigils were held at churches near military bases and at the Yerablur military cemetery in honor of the fallen troops.

High-ranking military officials, Yerkrapah Volunteer Union members, local government officials, clergy and families of servicemembers participated in the events.

 

 

 








