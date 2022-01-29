Soldier’s Home Rehabilitation Center plans to open Veterans Hospital

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Zinvori Tun (Soldier’s Home) Rehabilitation Center is planning to open a Veterans Hospital soon, the Director of the Soldier’s Home Rehabilitation Center Haykuhi Minasyan said at a press conference.

She said the new hospital will be a multi-profile medical facility offering combined services to members of the armed forces who require treatment. “[The hospital] will be fully adjusted for persons with disabilities, those who have lost eyesight or who require psychiatric treatment,” Minasyan said.

The project will cost 25,000,000 dollars.

A fundraiser organized in the United States raised nearly 500,000 dollars for the project, and another pan-Armenian fundraiser is expected soon.

“The package of the program relating to wounded servicemen and veterans with disabilities will be completed when they will have all types of services. The mandatory military service will be followed by mandatory assistance, because no soldier should worry about how to solve treatment issues when in need,” Minasyan said.