Russia reports over 98,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 98,040 over the past day to 11,502,657, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.86%.

As many as 14,046 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day.

Russia recorded 673 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, and the total death toll hit 329,443.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 29,506 over the past day, reaching 10,159,197.